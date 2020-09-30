Ontario to go over projections on how bad second wave of COVID-19 could get

The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health will host a media briefing this morning to go over the latest COVID-19 modelling which will show how the pandemic might unfold if case numbers are not brought under control.

Doctor David Williams will be joined by Adalsteinn Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto as well as Matthew Anderson, President of Ontario Health.

This comes as Ontario reported 554 new cases yesterday and a record high 700 cases on Monday.

