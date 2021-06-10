iHeartRadio
Ontario to introduce legislation invoking notwithstanding clause

CKTB - NEWS - Queen's Park

Legislators are expected to be called back from summer break today so the government can introduce a new bill.
    
The proposed legislation would allow the province to invoke the notwithstanding clause and restore changes to election finance law that were thrown out by a court this week.
    
But critics say using the clause would be undemocratic.
    
They're also accusing the government of trying to meddle in next year's provincial election

