Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccines for people 70+, healthcare workers, and others starting Sat.

Ontario plans to eventually offer booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all residents, with the next priority group able to book appointments starting Saturday.

There are 2.75 million people who will become eligible for boosters starting Nov. 6th, those aged 70 and older, health-care workers and essential caregivers in congregate settings, people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of Janssen, and First Nations, Inuit and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.

Eligibility will expand to other groups based on age and risk, with an interval of six to eight months from someone's second dose.

Officials say the broader rollout will happen based on the date of second doses, and they are eyeing early 2022 for the expansion.

Government health officials say the booster dose strategy is based on early evidence of waning immunity over time.

More than 250,000 people in Ontario are already eligible for third doses, including certain immunocompromised people and residents of long-term care, retirement homes and other seniors' congregate settings.

