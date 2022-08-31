Ontario to offer COVID-19 booster shot appointments to kids 5-11 starting Thursday

Children aged five to 11 in Ontario will be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot starting Thursday.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, announced the rollout in a news conference today, part of a broader update on the province's preparations for the fall.

Health Canada said earlier this month it had approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for children aged 5-11, to be administered at least six months after their second dose.

Vaccines for that age group were first approved last November.

Today's announcement comes as students in Ontario prepare to return to schools this fall for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic.

Data published by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table shows wastewater signals, an early COVID-19 trend indicator, have ticked up since mid-August after declining for three weeks.