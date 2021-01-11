Ontario to open applications for one time payment for secondary school parents

If you're a parent of a secondary school student in Ontario, today's the day you can apply for a one-time $200 payment per child to help offset education costs during the second wave of the pandemic.

The move was announced in late December by the Ontario government.

Secondary school parents who want to apply for the payment will be able to on the government Support for Learner's website starting today.

The government has said the money will be deposited directly into parents' bank accounts approximately two weeks after their application is approved.

The payment will be available to parents of students aged 13 through until Grade 12.

You can find the link to the page to apply here.