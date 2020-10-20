Ontario to provide COVID-19 liability protection to workers and some organizations

Ontario will provide liability protection to some workers, businesses and non-profits against COVID-19 exposure-related lawsuits.

Attorney General Doug Downey introduced the new bill today at the provincial legislature.

Downey says the bill, if passed, would ensure anyone making an ``honest effort'' to follow public health guidelines while working or volunteering not be exposed to liability.

He says the bill will not prevent lawsuits against those who willfully, or through ``gross negligence'', endanger others.

The government says health-care workers and institutions, front line retail workers, and charities and non-profits would be covered by the bill.

The legislation would also cover coaches, volunteers and minor sports associations.

