Ontario to release 2021 Budget on March 24th

The Ontario government will release the 2021 budget on March 24th.

Details for the province's vaccine distribution plan and additional resources for the heath care sector and economic well-being of families are expected to be included.

Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board says, "Even though the light at the end of the tunnel shines brighter with each person that is vaccinated, we are going to take nothing for granted. This caution is necessary to save lives. And it's also necessary for our economic and fiscal recovery, because as I often say, without healthy people, you can't have a healthy economy. So, we'll defeat the virus by working together. And when we do, our collective efforts will turn to unleashing the growth that we are going to count on for a strong recovery."

The budget will include a multi-year fiscal plan.