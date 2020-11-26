Ontario to release latest COVID-19 modelling data this afternoon
Ontario will be releasing its latest COVID-19 projections today, the first such forecast since the province's two biggest virus hot spots, Toronto and Peel Region, went into lockdown earlier this week.
The last round of modelling suggested Ontario could see as many as 6,500 new daily cases by mid-December unless steps are taken to limit the spread of the virus.
One expert involved in the number-crunching admitted that the growth rate was slightly optimistic.
