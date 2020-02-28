Ontario to restrict flavoured vapes in effort to curb youth consumption
Ontario will restrict the sale of vape flavours and high nicotine e-cigarettes in a bid to address youth vaping.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government also plans to expand prevention efforts and bolster services to help people quit vaping.
Elliott says if the changes are approved they will come into effect this spring.
Ontario is also calling on the federal government to create a national tax on vaping products.
Elliott has previously expressed concern about rising vaping rates and has said for months that new measures were coming to address the issue.
The province banned the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations on Jan. 1.
