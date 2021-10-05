Ontario to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing for schools in areas with high transmission rates
Ontario's chief medical officer of health has announced a rapid COVID-19 testing program for schools in areas with high transmission.
Doctor Kieran Moore says parents will be able to choose if their children will take part in the screening, which will be used on unvaccinated students with no symptoms who are not high-risk contacts of a case.
If a child tests positive, they will have to get a lab-based PCR test to confirm the result.