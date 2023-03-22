iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario to table budget amid both surging revenues, potential slowdown


Queens Park

Ontario's budget is set to be tabled Thursday amid both surging revenues and a potential economic slowdown, and while the finance minister has been signalling ``restraint,'' he says that doesn't mean program cuts.
    
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the vision he will set out Thursday afternoon will be a plan to attract jobs and build _ keeping on a favourite theme of Premier Doug Ford's infrastructure-focused government.
    
Ontario's fall economic update forecast a deficit of 8.1-billion dollars for the upcoming fiscal year and a relatively small deficit of 700-million dollars in 2024-25, though those figures are likely to change.
    
In the third-quarter finances released last month, the province cut its deficit projection for this year in half from that fall update _ down to 6.5-billion dollars.
    
It also revised its revenue projections for the year by nearly 10-billion dollars, just in the span of a few months since the fall update.
    
Those booming revenues _ due to higher-than-expected inflation and nominal GDP growth _ were also responsible for Ontario ending 2021-22 with a surprise 2.1-billion-dollar surplus, which was a far cry from the 33-billion-dollar deficit projected in the 2021 budget.
    
Bethlenfalvy has previously said that after unprecedented spending to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time for governments to show ``restraint.''
    
The Ontario Chamber of Commerce, in its pre-budget submission, urged the government to not put too much focus on quickly balancing the budget.
    
President and C-E-O Rocco Rossi wrote governments must maintain fiscal prudence as interest rates rise, adding eliminating the debt doesn't need to take priority over growth-enabling investments.
    
Ford announced Tuesday that the budget will include an additional 224-million dollars to build and upgrade training centres, part of a push to boost the skilled trades as the government plans major hospital, highway and home building over the next decade.
    
He is set to make another announcement Wednesday.

12

Latest Audio