Ontario to test all residents and staff at all long term care homes

As outbreaks continue at long term care homes across the province, the Premier announcing a two pronged approach to try and bring them under control.

First, the province will test all 78,000 residents and 56,000 health workers in homes for COVID-19.

As well Doug Ford has called for military backup for five of the hardest hit nursing homes.

There is no word if Anson Place in Hagersville is one of the five.

The Premier taking the facility to task yesterday for allegedly refusing help from the province's SWAT health team to deal with an outbreak that has claimed the lives of 27 residents and infected another 44 residents and 31 staffers.

Ford telling reporters "Anyone who makes that judgment call, I wonder why they are even in charge over at that home.Sometimes pride gets in the way. Well to that person I’d say, swallow your pride and start asking for help."