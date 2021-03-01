Ontario to test COVID-19 vaccination online booking tool in six public health units

The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario's website for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments will begin a "soft launch'' in six public health units this week.



The idea is to test run the system two weeks before the online portal is set to be up and running across the province.



The soft launch regions include Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington; Peterborough County-City; Hastings and Prince Edward Counties; Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark; Grey Bruce; and Lambton.



A senior government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says that starting today, public health officials will reach out to a small number of residents in those regions who are 80 or older, as well as some eligible health-care workers.