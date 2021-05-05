iHeartRadio
Ontario to update vaccine rollout plan today

Ontario is expected to update its COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan today.
    
Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled to address the province's ongoing immunization effort.
    
Ontario said on Tuesday that a total of more than 5.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province.
    
That amounts to 82.39 per cent of Ontario's available vaccine supply.
   
A provincial court is also expected to rule today on allegations of discrimination in Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
    
The constitutional challenge turns on whether vulnerable people have had fair access to the vaccine.

