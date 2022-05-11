Ontario Tory candidate Stephen Lecce apologizes after 'slave auction' report

Progressive Conservative candidate Stephen Lecce is apologizing after a published report about a so-called slave auction during his time as a fraternity leader at Western University.



PressProgress, an outlet founded and funded by the Broadbent Institute, published a story Tuesday night alleging Lecce participated in a 2006 event at Sigma Chi dubbed a ``slave auction.''



In a statement today, Lecce says the event was inappropriate and ``in no way'' reflects who he is as a person and he unreservedly apologizes.



Lecce, who served as education minister, says he will continue to ``passionately advance the interests of all Ontarians'' regardless of faith, heritage, orientation or race.



The NDP has said slavery is not a joke and had called on both Lecce to apologize and Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford to condemn his candidate's actions.



Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says the circumstances are deeply troubling, but it is not for him, as someone who has never experienced racism, to say whether Lecce's apology suffices.