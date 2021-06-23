Ontario tourism task force out with report to get sector back on its feet

A report has been prepared by a task force aiming to get Ontario's tourism sector back on its feet.

The Ontario government released a report prepared by the Tourism Economic Recovery Ministerial Task Force, which is chaired by former Niagara MPP Tim Hudak.

It makes recommendations on how to support the province’s $36-billion tourism industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report provides 10 key recommendations, including reducing red tape for tourism businesses, restoring consumer confidence in visitors, and encouraging Ontarians to experience the province through industry co-ordinated travel days.

The report also suggests new opportunities to showcase the best Ontario has to offer through itineraries, packages and trails that will make it easier to find local Ontario products and experiences.

Ontario will now review the task force’s recommendations. Click here to read the report.

“Arts and culture tourism is an essential part of the overall tourism economy and one that punches well above its weight in terms of economic amplification. Arts tourists stay for long periods and invest in other activities; eating at local restaurants, staying at hotels, visiting wineries, markets and local shops and enjoying many other tourism destinations,” said Tim Jennings, Executive Director of the Shaw Festival. “I’m thrilled the government has commissioned this report – it is essential that cultural tourism be given the resources to help Ontario build back quickly and to new heights. We know, in working alongside the minister and her staff throughout the last 16 months, that she shares these thoughts and interests and is committed to helping our sector help Ontario recover!”





