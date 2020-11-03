Ontario town declares a State of Local Emergency ahead of march against COVID-19 restrictions

An Ontario town of less than 8,000 residents has declared a State of Local Emergency as protesters plan a second march against COVID-19 restrictions.

Alymer officials enacted the State of Local Emergency yesterday in light of an upcoming march this Saturday.

Posts on Facebook encouraging people to attend the event include the logos of the 100 Million Moms organization and Vaccine Choice Canada.

The 100 Million Moms group is not the same as the American Family Association group 'One Million Moms' which has taken several anti-LGBTQ2+ stances in the past.

March organizers call it a 'peaceful family-friendly event' but Alymer Police say the potential for civil unrest and service disruptions prompted the town to declare the emergency.

Marchers are planning to listen to speeches at 1:45 p.m. and then parade along the side of Highway 3 at 2:10 p.m. March organizers say, '...it is of the utmost importance that we remain peaceful, friendly, and positive.'

Hundreds of unmasked protesters already staged an event on October 24th, claiming COVID-19 restrictions infringe on their rights.

So far, Alymer is the municipality with highest number of overall cases in Elgin and Oxford counties according to stats from the Southwestern Public Health unit.