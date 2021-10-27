Ontario town disables comments on social media to prevent spread of hate, misinformation

An Ontario town says it will no longer allow comments on its social media posts in an effort to prevent the spread of hate and misinformation.

The Town of Wasaga Beach says it will disable comments for now, but will continue to share community information on social media.

The town located on the shore of Georgian Bay says it's making the change because certain individuals in the community have been using its social media pages to ``bully, spread hate and misinformation.''

In a video posted online, Mayor Nina Bifolchi says the town does not want to give those people a platform to spread ``hate and lies.''

She says residents are still encouraged to reach out to staff and council members by phone and email if they need to.

The town is also encouraging residents to use the municipality's community engagement website called Let's Talk Wasaga Beach.

