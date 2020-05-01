Ontario towns tell cottagers stay home



With the warmer weather approaching, regions that border our lakes are asking cottagers to stay home until we get the all clear from the province the pandemic is nearing an end.

But one region is taking it a step further.

Haldimand Norfolk Public Health will soon be sending people with cottages a formal notice telling them they are not allowed to live in their seasonal homes during the outbreak.

Earlier this week, the region's MOH telling the Board of Health with so many of the province's COVID cases in the GTA, he wants cottage owners from Toronto to stay home for now.

The Mayor of Fort Erie Wayne Redekop is also asking seasonal residents to stay away until the pandemic is under control.

The Mayor of Niagara on the Lake taking it a step further, after the town was inundated with day trippers.

Signs are up in the town saying "Please Stay Home" and "Local Traffic Only"

The town announcing yesterday it is also banning all on street parking in designated areas to tourists, residents will be given Dedicated Parking Permits.