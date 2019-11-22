Ontario Transportation Minister says a long term plan is coming for Thorold Tunnel

The Minister of Transportation says her office is finalizing a long term plan for the Thorold Tunnel and plans to share the information with the public shortly.

Caroline Mulroney was responding in the legislature yesterday to concerns raised by two Niagara NDP MPP's during question period.

"We have heard the concerns that have been raised and the ministry is looking for the best and a better path forward to address these concerns"

CKTB news learned last Friday that the ministry plans to close the tunnel to two way traffic for the winter.

Since then, local politicians have been calling for a meeting with the MTO to find an alternative solution.

In her comments yesterday, Mulroney confirmed if the tunnel remains as it is with two way traffic anytime it snows more than 2 1/2 centimeters the tunnel will have to close to clear the snow.