Ontario trying to make it easier for you to shop local

Ontario has launched a new website to make shopping local easier.

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, with the support of the Ontario government, is launching a new Ontario Made Consumer Directory.

Officials say the guide will make it easier for shoppers to find made-in-Ontario products, while supporting local businesses and manufacturers.

The announcement was made today by Premier Doug Ford, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, at Napoleon, in Barrie.

"As local manufacturers have proven time and time again during this pandemic, they can make anything. Ontario-made products are second to none in quality and excellence," said Premier Ford. "That's why I'm proud to support this new CME campaign to encourage Ontarians to look for the 'Ontario Made' label when shopping. Our manufacturers were there for us during the pandemic, whether it was making PPE or keeping supply chains strong. Let's all support them in turn and shop local."

Click here to see the website.

