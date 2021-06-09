Ontario unveils new Grade 9 math curriculum that eliminates streaming

Ontario's new Grade 9 math course, which will be the first to eliminate the practice of ``streaming,'' will involve more real-life applications of the subject and include lessons on financial literacy and coding.

Students were previously streamed into ``academic'' or ``applied'' math courses in Grade 9, a practice that opponents said discriminated against students from marginalized communities.

The new course will take effect in the fall and will cover more areas of mathematics.

It will include more real-life examples of mathematical concepts and also look at the importance of mathematics across cultures.

The Progressive Conservative government committed last year to ending streaming in schools and said math would be the first course to change.

The government says it will provide $40 million to train educators and some training materials will become available today.

