Ontario unveils plan to improve long-term care

Ontario plans to double maximum fines for long-term care offences and prohibit convicted rule-breakers from working in the sector.

The measures are outlined in new legislation being tabled today that's aimed at ramping up accountability and improving care for residents.

Under the proposed law, individuals could be fined up to $400,000 for second offences and corporations could be find up to one million dollars for second offences.

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips says the proposed changes send a clear message to operators that the government expects them to follow the rules.

The legislation also would also require home to have a trained leader for infection prevention and control programs, which are to be audited.

It also would require the minister of long-term care to report annually on the government's target to reach an average of four hours of direct daily care per resident by 2025.

