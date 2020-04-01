Ontario update: COVID-19

Schools will remain closed to students until at least May 4th.

That from the Premier yesterday who says he is following the advice of his medical experts.

School boards have been working on e learning plans for students to keep them up to date.

Meantime, there are new testing rules for long term care residents.

Every staff and resident who shows symptoms of the virus must be tested even after an outbreak has been delcared.

Previously only the first few symptomatic residents were tested to establish the outbreak.

And the city of Toronto has become the first municipality in the province to cancel all city related events until June 30th.

The Mayor has cancelled festivals, conferences, parades, anything on city owned property that draws a large crowd.

For you baseball fans, it is possible the Jays could play before that because theoretically they play in a privately owned stadium.