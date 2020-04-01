Ontario update: COVID-19
Schools will remain closed to students until at least May 4th.
That from the Premier yesterday who says he is following the advice of his medical experts.
School boards have been working on e learning plans for students to keep them up to date.
Meantime, there are new testing rules for long term care residents.
Every staff and resident who shows symptoms of the virus must be tested even after an outbreak has been delcared.
Previously only the first few symptomatic residents were tested to establish the outbreak.
And the city of Toronto has become the first municipality in the province to cancel all city related events until June 30th.
The Mayor has cancelled festivals, conferences, parades, anything on city owned property that draws a large crowd.
For you baseball fans, it is possible the Jays could play before that because theoretically they play in a privately owned stadium.
COVID-19 | Impact on Business/Preparing for Good Friday Fish FryMatt Holmes Speaks with Karen Nicol - Owner of Lakeport Fish and Chips regarding Good Friday fish fry and impact COVID-19 is having on business
COVID-19 | Liberal Leader Urges Ontario Government to Help Long Term Workers/Fast Track Foreign Trained Health ProfessionalsMatt Holmes Speaks with Steven Del Duca - Ontario Liberal Leader regarding foreign trained health professionals and some help with equipment for long term care workers
COVID-19 | Niagara Parks Closes Remaining Outdoor Recreational AmenitiesMatt Holmes Speaks with David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks regarding more outdoor closures in Niagara