Ontario Update : COVID-19

With a growing number of cases of COVID-19 across the country we are seeing more moves to limit our daily interactions in an effort to flatten the curve.

Hamilton transit officials say beginning tomorrow they will begin to strictly limit the number of riders on HSR after reports of overcrowding on buses.

So anyone riding the bus tomorrow will have to board at the back, and there will only be 15 riders allowed on the articulated buses and 10 on regular buses

The city of Toronto is imposing mandatory home quarantines on residents infected with COVID-19

Yesterday the city's Medical Officer of Health said based on the experiences of other jurisdictions, it is her belief the ethical distancing measures will be in place for the next three months.

Premier Doug Ford noting "The hard truth is, right now, today, there is very little separating what we will face here in Ontario from the devastation we’ve seen in Italy and Spain."

Premier Ford also indicating the list of businesses allowed to stay open in Ontario, will soon be shrinking.

Ford adding "We're going to be adjusting that list, you'll hear that in the next day or so."

The original list was released back on March 23rd, and outlined 74 types of businesses.

When asked if construction projects could be shut down, Ford says they have been inspecting sites, and have shut down three already.

