Ontario using cash and proceeds seized from criminals to prevent crime

The Ontario government is allocating more than six million dollars -- funds forfeited to the province as proceeds of crime following criminal prosecutions -- to crime prevention initiatives.

The funds will be used to support 23 projects by law enforcement agencies and community partners.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says the government is using cash and proceeds seized from criminals to prevent crime and protect the communities.

The money will be used to increase collaboration between police services and community service providers to increase awareness about hate crimes and provide resources to stop gang recruitment efforts.