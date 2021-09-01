Ontario vaccine certificate program begins September 22
Ontario is moving forward with a proof of vaccination program.
The government program will begin September 22nd in a two step process.
The first step will be showing the vaccine receipt you receive after your second shot along with a government issued ID.
The second step begins in October when the government will introduce a QR code and app that will be used at certain places across the province.
Proof of vaccination will be required for some non-essential businesses and indoor settings.
Those businesses would include restaurants, gyms, movie theatres, concerts, and any other organized large gathering.
Proof will not be required for retail shopping or outdoor dining.
Enforcement of the program will be done by local by-law officers.
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Sep 1Winnipeg family denied hospital room visit due to unvaccinated patient sharing room. Sirhan Sirhan: Robert Kennedy’s oldest son condemns killer’s possible parole. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
ROUNDTABLE - Ted Mouradian and Rod MawhoodROUNDTABLE - Ted Mouradian and Rod Mawhood
-
The Secret of The Sword (The Grandfather Chronicles) | Sean R. Bell - Local AuthorTim talks to local author Sean R. Bell about his novel The Secret of The Sword and the inspiration behind this Arthurian fantasy adventure. Pick up your copy here: https://www.thegrandfatherchronicles.com/