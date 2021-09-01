Ontario vaccine certificate program begins September 22

Ontario is moving forward with a proof of vaccination program.

The government program will begin September 22nd in a two step process.

The first step will be showing the vaccine receipt you receive after your second shot along with a government issued ID.

The second step begins in October when the government will introduce a QR code and app that will be used at certain places across the province.

Proof of vaccination will be required for some non-essential businesses and indoor settings.

Those businesses would include restaurants, gyms, movie theatres, concerts, and any other organized large gathering.

Proof will not be required for retail shopping or outdoor dining.

Enforcement of the program will be done by local by-law officers.