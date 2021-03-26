Ontario will allow salons, outdoor gyms to open in Grey-Lockdown regions

Ontario says hair salons and outdoor fitness classes can reopen with restrictions in regions that are under lockdown.

The province says personal care services, including hair and nail salons, can open with capacity limits as of April 12 in regions in the strictest ``grey'' lockdown category of Ontario's pandemic framework.

The government will also allow gyms to offer outdoor fitness classes, training and personal training as of Monday.

Personal care services and gyms have been shuttered for months in regions that have been under lockdown.

Ontario also says it will impose stricter restrictions on two regions as of Monday due to rising case counts.

Hamilton will move into the ``grey'' lockdown zone and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move to the second-strictest red control category.

