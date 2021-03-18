iHeartRadio
Ontario will consider changes to grey-lockdown rules allowing for outdoor dining

patio

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is considering requests from Toronto and Peel Region to enter a modified version of the grey-lockdown of the pandemic response plan.

The regions' top public health doctors have suggested that the government allow certain businesses -- such as restaurants -- to operate outdoors only.

Ford says the two are in talks with the province's chief medical officer of health.

A decision is expected tomorrow.
 

