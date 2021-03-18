Ontario will consider changes to grey-lockdown rules allowing for outdoor dining
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is considering requests from Toronto and Peel Region to enter a modified version of the grey-lockdown of the pandemic response plan.
The regions' top public health doctors have suggested that the government allow certain businesses -- such as restaurants -- to operate outdoors only.
Ford says the two are in talks with the province's chief medical officer of health.
A decision is expected tomorrow.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane MalcolmROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane Malcolm
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 18Good Jobs Report for February, 2021. Rogers announced a friendly takeover of Shaw Communications. Empire Ltd. (the parent company of Sobey's, Farm Boy, and Freshco) had agreed to buy a 51% stake in Longo's company. WalMart announced that it was closing six stores in Canada. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Which trade skills will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery?Tim talks to Ian Howcroft, Chief Executive Officer at Skills Ontario about the top five trade skills that will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery