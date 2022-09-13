Ontario will not hold provincial holiday Monday for the Queen

Ontario will not hold a provincial holiday on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will mark Sept 19th as a provincial day of mourning, in lieu of a provincial holiday, to mark the passing of the Queen.

That means schools will be running as usual in Ontario and just federal workers will get the day off.

The premier is calling for a moment of silence at 1pm on that day.

Next Monday, September 19th, will be a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral at Westminster Hall in London.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement today saying his government is working to co-ordinate with the provinces and territories.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said employers in federally regulated industries, such as banks and airlines, are not required to recognize the holiday but may opt to do so.

Prince Edward Island is making it a stat holiday, while New Brunswick plans to close schools and government offices, but Quebec's premier says in that province it will be a day of commemoration, but not a public holiday.

“Ontario will mark September 19, 2022 as a provincial Day of Mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday. The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1:00 p.m. on that day.

This will give all Ontarians an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and her unrelenting commitment to service and duty. It also allows students to be in school learning about the many contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario, Canada, and the entire Commonwealth, as well as the accession of King Charles III.

We encourage all Ontarians to use this day to honour Her Majesty and pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy she leaves behind.”