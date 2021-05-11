Ontario will offer Pfizer vaccine for children 12+, but timeline is still being worked on
Ontario’s Solicitor General says the province will offer the Pfizer vaccine for children 12+, after Health Canada’s approval.
Sylvia Jones did not offer a timeline.
The province will start offering residents 40+ the opportunity to book at mass vaccination clinic Thursday morning.
Government officials have said that residents 18+ would be able to book their vaccine by the week of May 24th.
On May 5th, Health Canada announced the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now safe to give to children ages 12 and up.
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR May 11 - DR. KARIM ALIMixing covid vaccines, what have we learned; will they be mixed in the near future? Are we suffering from vaccine envy? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
ROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Madi FullerROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Madi Fuller
