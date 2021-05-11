Ontario will offer Pfizer vaccine for children 12+, but timeline is still being worked on

Ontario’s Solicitor General says the province will offer the Pfizer vaccine for children 12+, after Health Canada’s approval.

Sylvia Jones did not offer a timeline.

The province will start offering residents 40+ the opportunity to book at mass vaccination clinic Thursday morning.

Government officials have said that residents 18+ would be able to book their vaccine by the week of May 24th.

On May 5th, Health Canada announced the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now safe to give to children ages 12 and up.

