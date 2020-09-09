Ontario will publicly report school COVID outbreaks: Ford

Premier Doug Ford says his government will publicly report all cases of COVID-19 in the province's schools.

Ford says he believes parents should know where school outbreaks are occuring but it will take time to report.

Under current provincial guidelines, schools are required to report COVID-19 cases to parents online or with a letter home.

Ford says the province will report school figures much as it shares case numbers in the province's long-term care homes.

He did not say when the province will begin reporting the data, noting schools have just started reopening this week.

Opposition New Democrats have called on the government to share details of school outbreaks across the province rather than leaving disclosures to individual schools or boards.

