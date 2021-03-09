Ontario will release list of 300 pharmacies that will administer AstraZeneca's vaccine in 3 areas
The provincial government says it will unveil a list by tomorrow of more than 300 pharmacies that will administer AstraZeneca's newly-approved COVID-19 vaccine.
Health Minister Christine Elliot says the province is receiving 190,000 doses today that are set to expire on April 2nd.
Elliot says a plan to deliver those doses to those aged 60 to 64 is ready to go and bookings will begin on Friday in a pilot project in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor-Essex.
She says she's confident the province will be able to deliver all doses by the time they expire thanks to the use of the pharmacies.
