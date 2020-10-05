Ontario will spend $35M more to help schools in COVID hotspots stay open

The Ontario Ford government has announced $35M in additional funding for schools in COVID-19 hotspots to remain open and safe.

The money will be spent in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa.

Premier Doug Ford says the funding will help with infection control measures and allow additional staff to be hired.

The funding will mean the Toronto District School Board will receive $9M.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is committed to keeping schools open, and this will help boards keep schools safe for children as community-related cases rise across the province.

Ford and Lecce also thanked all Ontario teachers on this World Teachers' Day.