Ontario woman buys car with rolled back odometer

An Ontario woman says she was shocked to discover a car she bought on Facebook Marketplace had a rolled back odometer.



The woman -- who goes by the name Sameer -- says the car she bought was advertised as a 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid with 163-thousand kilometres and was being sold for 75-hundred-dollars.



When Sameer met the seller, she noticed it was a woman's name on the car ownership and the seller said his wife owned the car.



She says she was extremely devastated to find out at Service Ontario after purchasing the car that the mileage was in fact was 265-thousand kilometres.

Rolling back odometers is a crime that is punishable by fines or jail time.

If you plan to buy a car privately don't be rushed, take it to your own mechanic for an inspection and if they won't let you it's probably best to walk away.