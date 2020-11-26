Ontario won't be seeing the COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021
Canada can't be last in line to receive shipments of vaccines.
That's what Doug Ford had to say today after learning the timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine arrival in Canada is not what the province's health minister had been suggesting.
Christine Elliott says Ontario is no longer expecting to receive vaccines in early 2021, because the deals for the vaccines haven't been finalized by the federal government.
Ford, who has a conference call with the Prime Minister and other Premier's tonight, says he'll be looking for answers.
"We have a lot of questions to ask. When are we getting it? What are we getting, as there are different vaccines, and how much are we getting? Three simple questions that we need answers for."
Ford says province's need to know critical information because distributing the vaccine he says will be "the largest logistical challenge that this country has even seen in a generation."
-
Biolyse Pharma Working to Enhance Effectiveness of QuercetinMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Paul E. Marik - Professor of Medicine/Serves as Chief, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School regarding Quercetin to combat COVID-19
-
In Person Shows Coming Up/Survival of Live ShowsMatt Holmes Speaks with Erik Dickson - Warehouse Concert Hall regarding the survival of live shows
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues