Ontario WSIB workers threaten strike as deadline looms

Employees at Ontario's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board are threatening to strike if a deal with the province isn't reached by next week.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the workers, says employees want more money, more resources and more training.

The union says its workers are struggling and burnt out.

CUPE says it has a strike vote of 97 per cent in favour of labour action.

The union says the two sides are not close to a deal and there are two days of negotiations left before a May 30 deadline.

The labour minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.