Ooblek, faux-hawk, and whataboutism added to Merriam-Webster's dictionary
One of the most well known dictionaries is adding new words, and TBH, you probably already know most of them.
Along with the abbreviation (which means 'to be honest') Mirriam-Webster is elevating 454 other words to official dictionary entries.
Whataboutism, the act or practice of responding to an accusation of wrongdoing by claiming that an offense committed by another is similar or worse, has been added.
So has fluffernutter, a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread.
For the fashion-forward, faux-hawk has been recognized as a hairstyle resembling a Mohawk in having a central ridge of upright hair but with the sides gathered or slicked upward or back instead of shaved.
Other newly added words include otaku, air fryer, ghost kitchen, and ooblek.
