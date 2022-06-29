Oosterhoff named assistant to Minister of Red Tape Reduction
Sam Oosterhoff has a new Parliamentary Assistant for the Ford government.
The Niagara West MPP has been named the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Red Tape Reduction.
Oosterhoff was previously the assistant to the Education Minister.
