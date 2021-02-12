Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says he is disappointed Niagara is the only Public Health Unit outside of GTA to remain in 'Grey/Lockdown' zone.

The conservative politician says he understands the decision is based on advice of Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji.

Oosterhoff says he hopes to see Niagara move to Red soon, based on positive trends.

Niagara will remain in 'Grey' for at least two weeks.

Dr. Hirji will join CKTB's Tom McConnell at 5:15pm today with reaction on the move.