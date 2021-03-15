Oosterhoff to speak at anti-abortion event this week

Niagara West Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff will be speaking at an anti-abortion event this week.

Oosterhoff, who is the parliamentary assistant to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, is a known pro-life supporter.

In 2019, he spoke at an anti-abortion rally outside of Queen’s Park, forcing Premier Doug Ford to release a statement saying that his government will not reopen the abortion debate.

The event, being held Wednesday night, is called “Gen Z: Challenging abortion in politics.”

It’s being hosted by student groups at three Ontario universities in collaboration with the with National Campus Life Network (NCLN), an organization whose goal is to lower abortion rates in Canada, with a specific focus on young people.

Oosterhoff issued a statement to CKTB on the matter saying "I don't think anyone is surprised to know that I am pro-life. I have always been very clear where I stand when it comes to protecting the right to life"

New Democratic Party MPP and education critic Marit Stiles took to social media today to express her frustration at how a member of the Ontario government could support such an organization.

“How is this in any way acceptable, let alone for the parliamentary assistant to the minister of education,” she said on Twitter. “I would like to see the minister publicly denounce this group…and Oosterhoff should step down. Enough is enough.”

