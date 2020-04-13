iHeartRadio
OPEC agrees to oil production cuts

Gas station-alexis84

Expect the price of gas to go up at the pumps

OPEC along with other oil producing countries have agreed to cut production to help boost prices during the pandemic.

Starting May 1st, the group of 23 nations have agreed to cut 9.7 million barrels a day, a tenth of the world's supply.

While Canada and Norway agreed to the cuts, neither would commit to any specific numbers.

