OPEC agrees to oil production cuts
Expect the price of gas to go up at the pumps
OPEC along with other oil producing countries have agreed to cut production to help boost prices during the pandemic.
Starting May 1st, the group of 23 nations have agreed to cut 9.7 million barrels a day, a tenth of the world's supply.
While Canada and Norway agreed to the cuts, neither would commit to any specific numbers.
COVID-19 | Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim Denis every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Oakville family hit with $880 ticket after going rollerblading. B.C. man steals yacht, claims he has COVID-19 when arrested.
COVID-19 Update - Niagara Acting Medical Officer of HealthAn update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid-19 outbreak.
Niagara Falls Police looking for wanted man: Armed and DangerousPolice are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Niagara Falls hotel and the assault of a father trying to protect his children. Tim talks to Niagara Regional Police Constable Phil Gavin