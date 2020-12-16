Open Arms Mission hosting food giveaway today

The Open Arms Mission in Welland is getting ready to give away 9,000 pounds of food today.

Volunteers will be handing out the food from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. this afternoon thanks to generous donors and a local restaurant.

The Niagara Street Swiss Chalet will be donating 100 fresh chickens to the first 100 people.

Other items include white and chocolate milk, eggs, produce, and bread.

People receiving food will also get a package of face masks donated by MedSup Canada.

Residents will be asked to wear face coverings and follow physical distancing protocols during the event.

The Open Arms Mission is located at 22 Fifth Street in Welland.