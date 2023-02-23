Open house for development on Queenston Street cancelled due to weather

The planned open house to look over a proposed development at the former St. Catharines General Hospital site has been postponed.

The open house was scheduled for this evening at St. Catharines Collegiate but is being rescheduled due to the school closures today.

The proposed development includes splitting the Queenston Street property into areas that include four buildings between 11 and 16 storeys alongside some townhouses.

The plan could include over 11-hundred units

The city says the meeting will be rescheduled to a later date.