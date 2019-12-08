Open house for planned Merritton development

A proposed development in Merritton will come under scrutiny at an open house Monday.

Residents will have a chance to ask questions and voice concerns about the plan to build six residential apartment buildings - ranging in height from three and four storeys to 10 ro 12 - on Seymour Avenue.

Many residents have already taken to Facebook with comments like "horrible idea" and "I hate this for our quiet little street."

Their concerns range from parking to privacy to infrastructure.

Ward councillor Lori Littleton tells CKTB's Matt Holmes the plan is still in the early stages and the meeting is a chance to get all the facts.

Littleton says "the population projection of 30,000 people coming to the area in the next 20 years is why we're seeing these high density buildings"

The open house will be held at the Merritton Community Centre at 6:00 p.m.