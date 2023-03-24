Open house to inform residents about St. Catharines GO station will be held next week
An open house will be held next week to share information on plans for the St. Catharines GO Station, and the surrounding area.
Niagara Region and the City of St. Catharines are hosting the open house on Thursday night to provide information about the upcoming projects and how they will impact the area over the next couple of years.
The open house will be held Thursday, March 30th from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Ridley College.
Some of the items that will be discussed include the St. Paul Street West CN Rail Bridge replacement, the reconstruction of Ridley Road, the new GO Station access road, and the actual GO Station site redevelopment.
