Open house tonight looking at development on former GM property

St. Catharines residents will get a chance to look over a proposed development for the GM property this evening.

A virtual open house tonight focuses on the development of a piece of the land on Pleasant Avenue that would include a nine-storey apartment building and 14 townhouses.

The developer is trying to get the land re-designated high density to allow for the buildings.

The open house that can be viewed on St. Catharines YouTube page starting at 5:30.