Open house tonight on hovercraft plan in St. Catharines

Residents are getting a chance to take a deep dive into the plan to start a hovercraft link next summer.

Hoverlink Ontario is hosting an open house between 6p.m. to 8p.m. this evening at the Grantham Lions Club.

Earlier this month the group announced a plan to launch a 30 minute service next summer that will link Ontario Place in Toronto to Port Weller in St. Catharines.

The year round service would make up to 48 crossings a day and hold up to 180 passengers each trip.