MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release
September 9, 2022

 

Opening the public book of condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Hamilton City Hall

 

Date:

Friday, September 9, 2022

 

Time:

3:30 p.m.

 

Location:

Hamilton City Hall 

 

Attendees:

Mayor Fred Eisenberger

 

Argyll of Sutherland Highlanders of Canada: 

 

 

Commanding Officer

Lieutenant-Colonel Carlo C. Tittarelli, CD

 

 

Honorary Colonel

Glenn Gibson,

Chair, the Argyll Senate

Chair, the Argyll Regimental Foundation

 

Hamilton Police Service:

 

Chief Frank Bergen

 

Deputy Chief Ryan Diodati 

 

 

 

Mayor Eisenberger will be joined by Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Carlo C. Tittarelli, CD and Honorary Colonel Glenn Gibson, Chief Bergen, and Deputy Chief Diodati to open and sign the public book of condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Hamilton City Hall. 
