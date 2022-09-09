Opening the public book of condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Hamilton City Hall Date: Friday, September 9, 2022 Time: 3:30 p.m. Location: Hamilton City Hall Attendees: Mayor Fred Eisenberger Argyll of Sutherland Highlanders of Canada: Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Carlo C. Tittarelli, CD Honorary Colonel Glenn Gibson, Chair, the Argyll Senate Chair, the Argyll Regimental Foundation Hamilton Police Service: Chief Frank Bergen Deputy Chief Ryan Diodati Mayor Eisenberger will be joined by Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Carlo C. Tittarelli, CD and Honorary Colonel Glenn Gibson, Chief Bergen, and Deputy Chief Diodati to open and sign the public book of condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Hamilton City Hall.