Opening the public book of condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Hamilton City Hall
|
MEDIA ADVISORY
|
For Immediate Release
|
Opening the public book of condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Hamilton City Hall
Mayor Eisenberger will be joined by Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Carlo C. Tittarelli, CD and Honorary Colonel Glenn Gibson, Chief Bergen, and Deputy Chief Diodati to open and sign the public book of condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Hamilton City Hall.