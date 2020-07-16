OPG and NRPS Marine Unit warn of risks in upper Niagara River
The NRP's Marine Unit and Ontario Power Generation are out with some water safety reminders.
The Marine Unit tweeting out a picture of the buoy in the upper Niagara River above the Falls with a warning about risks beyond that point.
Nicole Fabbro Director of Project Management for Ontario Power Generation's South-central Operations says they've seen a sharp increase in the last 30 days of jet skiers going past the markers adding the operators are not only putting their own lives at risk, but those of emergency crews that may have to perform a rescue.
They're asking riders to avoid going past the markers and also asking for the public's help in reporting violators.
The NRPS Marine unit says going past the buoy can not only result in serious injury or death but big fines as well.
-
Big names and stars get accounts hacked on TwitterShelby Knox is joined by Tech Analyst Carmi Levy to discuss what Twitter is doing amid the most recent hacks as well as how users can help prevent attacks on their own accounts.
-
Workers are refusing to go back to workShelby Knox is joined by Julie Kwiecinski who is the Director of Provincial Affairs for CFIB Ontario to talk about why some people are hesitant to return to work once their workplace opens back up.
-
The NAC Nomadic Cinema is open for businessShelby Knox is joined by the Minister of Energy, Minds, and Resources at the Niagara Artists Centre Stephen Remus, to discuss what the Niagara Artists Centre is doing to keep movie lovers safe and what films will be shown.